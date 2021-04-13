McLean County pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration

Department reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, 96% of hospital beds in use

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, April 13, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.

The vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday at Illinois Wesleyan University has been postponed and is expected to be rescheduled for a later date. Notifications about the change were sent to those who scheduled a Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the day.

All other clinics posted on the MCHD website are expected to continue as planned.

The health department also reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths.

The deaths were of three men; one man was in his 60s and one was in his 70s, neither of whom were associated with long-term care. The last man was in his 90s and was associated with long-term care.

The update showed 545 people are isolating at home, and 15,575 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 293,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.7% through April 12.

Currently, 44 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use. At this time, the total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is not available.

Approximately 93,224 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 16,377 probable and confirmed cases with 213 deaths.