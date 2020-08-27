McLean County positivity rate continues to climb over 8 percent

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday’s McLean County COVID-19 update showed 56 new cases and consecutive rising positivity rates, meaning the county may see increased restrictions if those numbers continue to grow.

Thursday marks the eighth day in a row where people in their 20s made up the largest number of new cases in the county.

The county’s 7-day rolling positivity rate has been above 8% since Wednesday, but it is not confirmed whether the county has hit the state warning level yet.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

    18-19 — 13

         20s — 35

         30s — 4

         40s –  3

         50s — 1

With the 53 additional cases, the county is reporting a total of 1,292 cases with 16 deaths.

493 people are self-isolating at home and three people are currently hospitalized. 780 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 42,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.4% through Wednesday.

The county had nearly 250 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Monday and have seen the positivity rate in both the county and region increasing.

