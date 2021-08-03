McLean County Public Health recommending masks indoors

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Following CDC guidelines, the McLean County Health Department is recommending the public wear masks in indoor public settings to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Tuesday, the department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,963.

At this time, 205 individuals were isolated at home, and an additional 18,503 individuals were released from isolation and considered recovered.

More than 392,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.0% through Aug. 2.

Fourteen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total number of patients reported to be hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 14.

There have been 241 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 171,490 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 49.09% of the population are fully vaccinated. 51.13% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC Data Tracker CDC COVID Data Tracker McLean County is currently experiencing substantial community transmission based on the 7-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (96.78 per 100,000) of COVID-19.

The MCHD is offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at the McLean County Fair on the following dates this week, no appointment is necessary. All three vaccine types will be available:

Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 1 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. -7 p.m.

Organizers of the McLean County Fair are offering incentives for those who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Fair goers who receive a vaccination at the MCHD fairground clinic can take their vaccination card to the on-ground fair office immediately following their vaccine and choose from one of the following incentives:

2 free tickets for any grandstand event during the fair (additional fair admission may apply if attending a grandstand event on a different night than the vaccine)

— OR–

2 carnival ride arm bands

Parking is free for all patrons of the McLean County Fair.