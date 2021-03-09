McLean County receives support from National Guard for vaccination efforts

Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said more National Guard members are headed to McLean County to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

With the help of the state, McLean County Health Department will be expanding operations at a local vaccination site in Bloomington.

The National Guard has become a crucial component of the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, from testing to vaccinating. They are supporting more than 60 vaccination locations with the mass vaccination sites and mobile teams.

“Faster vaccinations, and more vaccines, are key to reopening our local economies”, said State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington).

There are currently 880 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington, IL, will open Thursday, March 11. Residents of McLean county will be able to make an appointment here.

While there are requirements to be eligible to receive the vaccination, there is no cost, no need for insurance, and the vaccine will be administered regardless of one’s immigration status.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.