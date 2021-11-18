McLean County report 137 additional cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 137 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Thursday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 24,207.

In McLean County, there are currently 548 individuals isolating, while 23,352 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 24 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 25 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 283.

About 210,315 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.