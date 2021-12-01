McLean County reports 219 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 219 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Wednesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases of probable and confirmed cases in the county up to 25,300.

In McLean County, there are currently 725 individuals isolating, while 24,267 individuals have been released from isolation.

McLean County hospitals are currently reporting that 88% of ICU beds are in use and 98% of total beds are in use. There are currently 21 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 26 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths at 287.

About 220,188 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.