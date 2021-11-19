McLean County report 87 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 87 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Friday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 24,294.

In McLean County, there are currently 581 individuals isolating, while 23,405 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 24 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 27 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There has been one new COVID-related death reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County to 284.

About 211,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.