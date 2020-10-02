McLean County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 numbers in McLean County are on the rise. The health department reported 24 new cases Friday bringing the total to 3,346 cases.
Currently 3,151 individuals have been released from isolation and considered recovered, 159 are still isolating at home and 13 are currently hospitalized- two of those patients are in intensive care units. The death toll in connection to COVID-19 in McLean County remains at 23.
Between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the county with the highest number of cases, 49, being reported in individuals in the 20s to 30s age brackets.
