McLean County reported more than 1,200 new cases over the weekend

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 1,127 new cases since Friday, Jan. 21, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 44,451.

At this time, 2,843 individuals are isolated at home, and 41,217 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 59 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 54.

There have been 332 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes three additional COVID-related deaths: 1 male in his 60s; 1 male in his 80s; and 1 female in her 80s; none of them associated with long-term care.

More than 798,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.5% through Jan. 23.