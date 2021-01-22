McLean County reporting 10 deaths, 92 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department has announced 10 additional deaths and 92 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The total of probable and confirmed cases is now 13,402.

The deaths are: a female in her 60s not associated with long term care; five females in their 80s and one in her 90s all associated with long term care facilities; and a male in his 70s and one in his 80s not associated with long term care and a male in his 90s associated with a long-term care facility.

There have been 146 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time 582 individuals are isolating at home. We are reporting 12,653 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 201,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.3% through Jan. 21.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 85% of total beds in use, and 25 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.