McLean County reporting 100% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 1,281 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Friday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 34,958.

There are 46 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 68 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 100% of ICU beds are in use and 99% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 714,100 tests have resulted in a 4.9% positivity rate, with a 26.8% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 5,213 individuals isolated at home, while 29,384 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported two additional deaths, bringing the total of McLean county deaths to 315.

About 249,651 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.