McLean County reporting 1,070 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 1,070 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Wednesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 38,459.

There are 50 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 66 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 99% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 739,000 tests have resulted in a 5.2% positivity rate, with a 19.2% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 5,983 individuals isolated at home, while 32,106 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total of McLean county deaths to 320.

About 252,544 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.