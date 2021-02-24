McLean County reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19, vaccine appointments available

A sign covered with ice advertises a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The site was closed today due to the inclement weather. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 24, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,433.

At this time 182 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,060 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 239,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.0%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.6% through Feb. 23.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 91% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

There have been 170 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center have four second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this week. Vaccine shipments that were delayed last week due to winter weather were received this morning. Cancelled clinics from last week have been rescheduled and all other second-dose clinics for this week will go on as planned.

MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center second dose Clinics currently scheduled for this week are:

Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Wednesday, Feb.24, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Thursday, Feb.25, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine, including those rescheduled from the clinic on Feb. 16

Friday, Feb. 26, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Approximately 29,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.