McLean County reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 9,673.

The McLean County Health Department has been notified of three additional COVID-related deaths that have been reported including a female in her 60s, a male in his 70s, and a female in her 100s, all associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 65 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time 1,177 individuals are isolating at home and 8,415 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 153,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.1% through Dec. 9.

Sixteen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use and 92% of total beds in use.

