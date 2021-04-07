McLean County reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19, 97% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 Wendesday, April 7, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 15,993.

Currently, 526 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 15,126 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

As of Wednesday, 43 McLean County residents were reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 39.

There have been 208 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 78,740 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.