McLean County reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19, 98% of hospital beds in use

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable confirmed cases in the area to 16,160.

At this time, 545 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 15,360 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 460 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, April 2.

More than 288,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.5% through April 8.

Forty-five McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 98% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 43.

There have been 210 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 84,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.