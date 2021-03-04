McLean County reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,593.

At this time 173 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,227 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 247,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through March 3.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

There have been 173 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) will open registration today, March 4, at 11 a.m. for a first-dose appointment for clinics at the Grossinger Motors Arena on Tuesday (March 9), Thursday (March 11), and next Tuesday (March 16).