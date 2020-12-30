McLean County reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County is reporting 124 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

The total of probable and confirmed cases is now at 11,479.

Four additional COVID-related deaths have been reported including a female in her 80s, a male in his 70s, and two males in their 90s all associated with long-term care facilities.

“COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death,” a press release states.

There have been 101 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time 949 individuals are isolating at home and 10,403 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 176,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 10.2% through Dec. 29.

Twenty-six McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use, and 64 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.