McLean County reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19, bringing our total of probable and confirmed cases to 25,630.

At this time, 859 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 24,461 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 30.

There have been 287 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 624,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.8% through Dec. 2.