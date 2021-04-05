McLean County reporting 138 new cases of COVID-19, 77,966 doses of vaccine administered

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 5, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported 138 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 514 people are isolating at home, and 15,007 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 282,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.9% through April 4.

39 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. The percentages of ICU beds in use and total beds in use at McLean County hospitals, as well as the number of patients hospitalized at McLean County hospitals, were unavailable thanks to a technical issue with the health department’s reporting system.

Approximately 77,966 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 15,838 probable and confirmed cases with 208 deaths.

MCHD is opening registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinics to all eligible residents in the 16+ population this week. New clinics for next week will open for registration Thursday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

While this week’s appointments are fully booked at the moment, the health department encouraged residents to check back periodically as cancellations can create new openings.