MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 141 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Monday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 48,484.

There are 27 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 21 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 81% of ICU beds are in use and 97% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 877,100 tests have resulted in a 5.5% positivity rate, with a 2.4% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 553 individuals isolated at home, while 47,554 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported three additional deaths, bringing the total number of McLean County deaths to 350.

About 264,192 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.