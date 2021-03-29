McLean County reporting 142 new cases of COVID-19, 83% of total hospital beds in use

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 29, the McLean County Health Department reported 142 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 397 people are isolating at home, and 14,779 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 273,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.9% through March 28.

27 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 83% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 18.

Approximately 68,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 15,410 probable and confirmed cases with 207 deaths.