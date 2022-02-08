MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 143 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Tuesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 48,003.

There are 29 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 25 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 81% of ICU beds are in use and 96% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 851,200 tests have resulted in a 5.6% positivity rate, with a 7.7% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 982 individuals isolated at home, while 46,648 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported one additional death, bringing the total number of McLean County deaths to 344.

About 262,930 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.