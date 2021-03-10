McLean County reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,713.

The health department also reported two deaths. One was a male in his 60s and one a female in her 80s. Neither was associated with a long-term care facility.

There have been 175 COVID-19 related deaths in McLean County.

At this time, 155 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,360 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 254,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.2% through March 9.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 90% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 12.