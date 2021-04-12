McLean County reporting 164 new cases of COVID-19, 92,719 total doses of vaccine administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 12, the McLean County Health Department reported 164 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 561 people are isolating at home, and 15,508 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

More than 292,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through April 11.

45 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use. 41 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals.

Approximately 92,719 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 16,324 probable and confirmed cases with 210 deaths.

