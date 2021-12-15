McLean County reporting 173 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 173 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Wednesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 27,075.

There are currently 1,133 individuals isolated at home, while 25,610 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are 34 McLean County residents reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 41 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 99% of total beds are in use.

The McLean County Health Department reported four additional deaths, bringing the total of McLean county deaths to 298.

About 232,898 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.