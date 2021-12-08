McLean County reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 183 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Wednesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 26,292.

There are currently 1158 individuals isolated at home, while 24,814 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 42 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total of McLean county deaths at 290.

About 226,745 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.