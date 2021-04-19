McLean County reporting 212 new cases of COVID-19, 106,022 total doses of vaccine administered

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 19, the McLean County Health Department reported 212 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 636 people are isolating at home, and 15,951 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 302,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through April 18.

Currently, 53 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 41.

Approximately 106,022 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 16,854 probable and confirmed cases with 214 deaths.