McLean County reporting 212 new cases of COVID-19, 106,022 total doses of vaccine administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 19, the McLean County Health Department reported 212 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 636 people are isolating at home, and 15,951 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

More than 302,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through April 18.

Currently, 53 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 41.

Approximately 106,022 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 16,854 probable and confirmed cases with 214 deaths.

