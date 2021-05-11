McLean County reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,967.

At this time, 331 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,378 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 331,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.5% through May 10.

Currently, 34 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 40.

There have been 224 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

On Monday, the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization to include adolescents 12-15 years of age. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet Wednesday.

The MCHD will begin scheduling appointments for adolescents 12-15 years of age following a formal recommendation from the CDC and IDPH.