McLean County reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday, March 17.

The county now has a total of 14,895 probable and confirmed cases.

Currently, 206 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 14,491 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 260,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.4% through March 16.

At this time, 23 McLean County Residents are reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 87% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is eight.

There have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.