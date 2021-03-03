McLean County reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19, 97% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,581.

At this time 172 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,214 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 247,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.1% through March 2.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

There have been 173 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.