McLean County reporting 26 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 14,183.

At this time, 315 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 13,690 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 226,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.4% through Feb. 9.

Currently, 18 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use and twenty-one patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 160 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.