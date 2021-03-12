McLean County reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 12, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,767.

At this time, 165 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,401 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

As of Friday, March 5, 141 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

More than 256,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.1% through 03/11/2021.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 75% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 10.

There have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.