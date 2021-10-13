McLean County reporting 267 new cases of COVID-19 in last week

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 12 and 267 cases since last Wednesday, Oct. 6, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,664.

At this time, 265 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 22,117individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 25.

There have been 265 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional deaths: one female in her 70s and one female in her 90s, both associated with long-term care.

More than 525,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Oct. 12.