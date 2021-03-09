McLean County reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19, vaccine appointments available

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, March 9, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,697.

At this time, 160 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,340 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 252,600 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.3% through March 8.

Currently, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 90% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 12.

There have been 173 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Due to an additional shipment of vaccine, appointments for first-dose COVID-19 vaccines opened today, March 9, at 11 a.m. for the Saturday, March 13 Clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The health department expects more first-dose appointments to open for registration Thursday, March 11, at 11 a.m. for clinics next week. Residents may register online here or those with no internet access can call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at (309) 888-5600 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.