McLean County reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WBMD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,326.

At this time, 160 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,916 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There have been 228 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This total includes one additional death: a female in her 60s not associated with long-term care.

More than 347,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.6% through May 25.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 83% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 16.