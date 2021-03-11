McLean County reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19, 90% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,741.

At this time, 176 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,365 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 255,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.3% through March 10.

Currently, 25 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 46% of ICU beds in use, 90% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at the time of this report.

There have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.