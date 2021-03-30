McLean County reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, 87% of total hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 15,439.

At this time, 376 individuals are isolating at home, and 14,826 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 273,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.9% through March 29.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 87% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 23.

There have been 207 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 69,534 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.