McLean County reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, vaccine appointments available

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,924.

At this time, 215 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,511 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 262,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.8% through March 17.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 11.

There have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Registration for first-dose COVID-19 vaccines open this morning at 11 a.m. for Phase 1a, 1b, and 1b+ eligible residents for the following clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena:

Tuesday, March 23

Wednesday, March 24

Thursday, March 25

Friday, March 26

Saturday, March 27

Registration is available online or by calling the COVID-19 call center (for those with limited or no computer access) at (309) 888-5600 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.