McLean County reporting 295 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 295 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Monday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 25,925.

There are currently 972 individuals isolated at home, while 24,638 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 25 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 41 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

The McLean County Health Department reported three additional deaths, bringing the total of McLean county deaths to 290.

About 224,957 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.