McLean County reporting 30 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,634.

At this time 487 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 12,977 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 210,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.6% through Jan. 26.

Currently, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 82% of total beds in use, and 28 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 146 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

In regard to the vaccine, the McLean County Health Department is following recommendations set by the Illinois Department of Public Health based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for prioritizing distribution, according to a press release.

Individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive the vaccine when it is available.

Phase 1A: health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: persons aged ≥65 years and non–health care frontline essential workers

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced yesterday that the State of Illinois is now partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacies across central and northern Illinois as well as some Walgreens, and Jewel-Osco pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Locations have been added to the website, where the public can find and schedule an appointment.

Appointments are required for vaccine clinics at this time, and can also be made through the Health Department’s website.

Due to high demand, all appointments for the McLean County Health Department’s first posted clinics have been filled. More time slots will be opened as the vaccine is available.

More than 9,200 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County. The IDPH has created a dashboard on its website to track vaccine delivered and administered in the state.