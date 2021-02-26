McLean County reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 26, which brought the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,474.

At the time, 204 individuals were isolated at home, and an additional 14,079 individuals were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Since Friday, Feb. 19, 185 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

More than 242,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.0%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.3% through Feb. 25.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use.

There have been 170 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.