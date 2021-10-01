McLean County reporting 31 residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,202.

At this time, 351 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 21,563 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 500,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.7% through Sept. 30.

Currently, 31 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 22.

There have been 257 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

According to the CDC Data Tracker McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the 7-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (219.80 per 100,000) of COVID-19.

Approximately 186,642 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 54.17% of the population are fully vaccinated. 55.27% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.