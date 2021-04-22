McLean County reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19, 58 residents hospitalized due to virus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,029.

At this time, 558 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 16,197 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 307,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through April 21.

Currently, 58 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 39.

There have been 216 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 109,060 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.