McLean County reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19, new vaccine clinics announced

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,779.

At this time, 363 individuals are isolating at home, and an additinal 17,164 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 326,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.1% through May 5.

Currently, 31 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 46.

There have been 221 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Walk-in appointments are available at all MCHD clinics for all Illinois residents, including during clinic hours where second doses are being administered. If the clinic is open, walk-ins are welcome.

New clinics for the following week are listed (and open for registration) every Thursday at 11 a.m. online here and those with limited or no computer access may call the MCHD COVID Call Center at (309) 888-5600 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended and helps speed up the process, but is not required.

Approximately 124,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.