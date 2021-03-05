McLean County reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19, 94% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,626.

At this time, 164 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,267 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

As of Friday, Feb. 26, 252 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

More than 249,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.3% through March 4.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

There have been 173 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 37,749 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.