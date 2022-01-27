McLean County reporting 331 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 331 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Thursday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 45,857.

There are 47 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 39 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 85% of ICU beds are in use and 95% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 814,200 tests have resulted in a 5.6% positivity rate, with a 9.8% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 2,554 individuals isolated at home, while 42,923 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total number of McLean county deaths at 333.

About 257,493 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.