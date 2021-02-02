McLean County reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 13,885.

At this time 392 individuals are isolating at home and 13,319 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 216,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through Feb. 1.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 87% of total beds in use, and 20 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 152 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.