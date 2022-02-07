McLean County reporting 342 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 342 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Monday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 47,860.

There are 26 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 25 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 89% of ICU beds are in use and 94% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 850,500 tests have resulted in a 5.6% positivity rate, with a 6.3% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 985 individuals isolated at home, while 46,506 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported four additional deaths, bringing the total number of McLean County deaths to 343.

About 259,975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.