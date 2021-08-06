McLean County reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19, vaccine clinics open

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 19,056.

At this time, 217 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 18,588 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 395,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through Aug. 5.

Ten McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total number of patients reported to be hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 14.

There have been 241 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (125.94 per 100,000) of COVID-19. The McLean County Health Department recommends that the public follow the CDC guidance for masking in public indoor settings to help control the spread of the virus.

Free vaccine clinics are available at the McLean County Fair:

Friday, Aug. 6 from 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1-7 p.m.

Other vaccination clinics are as follows: